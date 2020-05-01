Minister Regev sends letter of condolence to family of Moshe Attias

Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) has sent a letter of condolence to the family of poet and musician Moshe Attias, who has passed away.

"I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of your father," Regev wrote. "Moshe of blessed memory was one of the giants of music in the classical Andalusian style ... a poet, a lyricist - his songs had a tremendous impact which will continue even after his passing."