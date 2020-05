09:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Ashkelon parents arrested, suspected of child abuse Police have arrested both parents of a young infant, residents of Ashkelon, who are suspected of seriously abusing their child. They are currently undergoing interrogation and will be brought to court in order to have their remand extended. ► ◄ Last Briefs