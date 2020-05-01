'Parents don't trust the government anymore' due to all the confusion

Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Haim Bibas, has attacked the government's backtracking on its plan to reopen preschools next week.

Speaking on Reshet Bet, he criticized the manner in which the government reaches its conclusions on such matters, saying that, "If they know how to open Ikea and the supermarkets, there's no reason why they can't open the preschools according to the plan already drawn up. This issue isn't being properly dealt with. Parents no longer trust the government when they see all the confusion surrounding the issue."

A ministerial committee is set to meet this morning at ten o'clock to discuss the issue and decide on the reopening of classes from preschool through third grade.