News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Report: Israel will demand Hamas return soldiers and citizens
Kan News reports that official negotiations between Israel and Hamas are continuing, and that the ball is currently in Hamas' court.
The report suggests that Israel is not willing to agree to a partial deal, and will demand that the deal include the return of slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul as well as two captured Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayid.
