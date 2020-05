08:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 62-year-old man passes away from coronavirus The 62-year-old man who passed away from coronavirus was a resident of a residential home in the northern town of Yavniel. He suffered from several underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized in Poriya hospital in Tiberias. ► ◄ Last Briefs