Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
NSC wants schools' reopening postponed for another week
Channel 12 News reports that the National Security Council is recommending that the reopening of schools be postponed by another week, and that classes not resume next Sunday, as the government tentatively decided at the beginning of this week.
According to the report, Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz responded that the ministerial committee would decide on the matter, not the NSC. Ministers are expected to meet this morning at ten o'clock.
