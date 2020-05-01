|
08:32
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
MK Elkin: If SC 'explodes' coalition agreement, we'll go to elections
Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) told Reshet Bet this morning that if the Supreme Court "blew up" the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue & White, the country would be forced into another round of elections.
"We have an extremely broad-ranging agreement here," he said, "and I only regret that it took us three rounds of elections to get this far. The law is very clear on this matter," he added.
Last Briefs