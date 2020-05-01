Report: US will demand "Deal of the Century" to be implemented in full

A report on Channel 13 News states that senior officials in the Trump administration have told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that the White House will only give a green light to the application of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley if Israel agrees to the establishment of a Palestinian state and accepts all the provisions of the "Deal of the Century" in their entirety.

According to the report, Netanyahu received the message via several channels, including from the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who told the US-Israel mapping committee that the US intended to broker a peace plan, not a plan for annexation. This statement was made at the committee's first meeting, which took place before the last round of Israeli elections.