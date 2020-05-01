|
08:14
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with slight rise in temperatures
Today: Clear to partially cloudy. A slight rise in temperature.
Shabbat: Partially cloudy with high clouds. No noticeable change in temperature. From the afternoon, winds will strengthen in the south of the country, where there could be local rain showers and haze.
Sunday: Partially cloudy with an additional slight rise in temperature.
Monday: Clear to partially cloudy with another slight rise in temperature.
