08:09
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Turkey will risk sanctions and conclude purchase of Russian missiles
A spokesman for Turkish President Erdogan has stated that the deal for the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia has been postponed, due to the global coronavirus epidemic, but that it will be eventually concluded.
The spokesman added that Erdogan had made it clear to US President Donald Trump that he was interested in purchasing missiles, and that Trump had responded that Turkey was in danger of having sanctions imposed against her as a result.
