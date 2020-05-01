'A harsh decision by the Supreme Court will lead to new elections'

Head of the Likud party, MK Miki Zohar, was interviewed this morning on Galei Zahal and asked for his opinion on the anticipated ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the coalition agreement for the unity government.

"I hope very much that the Court will not make a harsh decision that leads us directly to a new round of elections," he said.

The coalition agreements between Likud and Blue & White include a detailed plan for rotating the premiership between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, but if the Supreme Court rules that Netanyahu may not form a government, citing the fact that he is under indictment for criminal offenses as its reason, the agreement will likely be rendered null and void and the country will go to its fourth round of elections in less than two years.