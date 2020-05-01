'We're going to have to get used to a new type of normal'

Chief of Staff at the Health Ministry, Noam Weitzner, was interviewed this morning on Reshet Bet regarding the resumption of classes for lower grades that is expected to be approved by the government later today.

"Right now, to our delight, the level of morbidity is under control, which enables us to further loosen lockdown regulations and consider taking steps like reopening the school system," he said, while cautioning that, "the epidemic isn't over yet, and we are going to have to get used to a new type of normal. Reopening the schools will be done with extreme caution and oversight, gradually, so that we can continue to protect the health of the public."