07:25
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20

Police officer who shot youth in Rosh Ha'ayin taken for questioning

The policeman who shot a youth yesterday in Rosh Ha'ayin was taken for questioning last night by the Police Investigatory Bureau, Kan News reports.

Attorney Sagi Blumenfeld, who is representing the police officer, stated: "If the police officer had acted according to the regulations while attempting to defend himself, journalists would have been reporting a very different incident. If only there could have been a better outcome to this tragic event."

Last Briefs