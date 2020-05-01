|
07:25
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Police officer who shot youth in Rosh Ha'ayin taken for questioning
The policeman who shot a youth yesterday in Rosh Ha'ayin was taken for questioning last night by the Police Investigatory Bureau, Kan News reports.
Attorney Sagi Blumenfeld, who is representing the police officer, stated: "If the police officer had acted according to the regulations while attempting to defend himself, journalists would have been reporting a very different incident. If only there could have been a better outcome to this tragic event."
