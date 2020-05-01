Gov't to decide on reopening schools from preschool through 3rd grade

This morning at ten o'clock, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be discussing the reopening of schools next week for younger grades, from preschool through third grade. A final decision on the matter should be reached by noon.

Participating in the discussion will be ministers and directors-general of the relevant ministries. They are expected to authorize the resumption of studies in grades one to three, but it appears unlikely that they will approve the reopening of preschool classes at this stage.