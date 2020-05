07:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20 Utah halts use of security tech over CEO's synagogue shooting Read more Founder and CEO of surveillance technology company Banjo revealed to have been member of KKK and neo-Nazi groups in his youth. ► ◄ Last Briefs