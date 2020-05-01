'I would not send my children back to school'

Professor Gabi Barbash, former Director-General of the Ministry of Health and currently the CEO of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, explained on Thursday why he is against reopening schools and kindergartens next year.

"The system is not at all ready to bring the children back to schools," Barbash said in an interview on Channel 12 News, adding that "before returning to school, the health system and the education system must establish clear procedures and impose on the school administrators - those who know the classrooms best - the responsibility to prepare the building and adapt it to the coronavirus routine.”