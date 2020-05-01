|
06:31
Iyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Danish police arrest terror suspect in Copenhagen
Danish police on Thursday carried out a raid in Copenhagen and arrested a man suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.
Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its Danish acronym PET, said the suspect was trying to acquire weapons and munition, and was planning to carry out “one or several attacks.”
