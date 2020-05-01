|
01:59
Reported
News BriefsIyar 7, 5780 , 01/05/20
Trump: I would certainly consider bringing Flynn back
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would “certainly consider” bringing Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador before Trump’s inauguration, back into his administration.
“I think he’s a fine man. I think it’s terrible what they did to him,” Trump told a reporter at the White House who asked if he might bring Flynn back into the fold.
Last Briefs