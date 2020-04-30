Legislative proposal would allow hospitals to determine chametz policy

A legislative proposal has been introduced by Knesset member Moshe Arbel (Shas party) that would authorize individual hospital administrators to determine chametz policy on Passover. Chametz is the term for bread and other leavened food that observant Jews do not eat or even have on their premises throughout the week long Passover holiday.

This proposal comes on the heels of a HIgh Court ruling that would allow bringing chametz into all hospitals during Passover.