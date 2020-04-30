22:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Report: President Rivlin considering reduction of coronavirus fines Channel 12 News has reported that President Rivlin is in consultation with the relevant government authorities regarding reduction of fines assessed for violation of coronavirus regulations. Some fines may be forgiven completely although fines for violation of certain regulations will still be in place, and no complete forgiveness of these violations is being considered. ► ◄ Last Briefs