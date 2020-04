22:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Hebrew Language embraced by the US intelligentsia Read more Watch Amb. Yoram Ettinger in the third episode of: The 400th Anniversary of the U.S - Israel Nexus ► ◄ Last Briefs