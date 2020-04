22:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Herzliya's Interdisciplinary Center: Israels's 1st private university Herzliya's Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) has become Israel's first private university. Doctorate programs in law, computer science, and psychology will be offered at the Center. ► ◄ Last Briefs