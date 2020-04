21:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Report: Children less susceptible to COVID-19 than adults The Health Ministry has published a report by the Gertner Institute for Epidemiology and Health Policy Reseach which found that children are less susceptible to infection from COVID-19 than adults. In line with its findings, the Institute recommends a gradual return to school. The Institute's research was conducted in Bnei Brak. ► ◄ Last Briefs