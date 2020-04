21:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Trains to run again starting May 16th Minister of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich has announced that trains will begin to run again at the close of Shabbat on May 16th. Social distancing regulations of passengers will include a separation of two meters between them and wearing of masks. The return of train service will be gradual but will include the operation of most lines during the middle of next month. ► ◄ Last Briefs