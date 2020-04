21:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Report: Netanyahu asked senior Likud officials to attack High Court According to a report from television channel Kan 11, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked senior Likud officials to attack the possibility that the High Court will invalidate the coalition agreement he has fashioned with the Blue and White party. ► ◄ Last Briefs