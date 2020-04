21:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Regev to High Court: 'Don't drag us into a fourth round of elections' Minister of Culture Miri Regev has admonished the High Court regarding its decision to hear petitions opposing the formation of a unity government between the Likud and Blue and White parties. "Don't drag us into a fourth round of elections," Regev said. ► ◄ Last Briefs