20:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Yamina demands Health, Education Ministries and a lesser portfolio The right wing Yamina party is demanding the Health and Education Ministries as well as one lesser government portfolio as their conditions for joining a unity government. Speaking to Channel 12 News, senior Likud officials have categorized Yamina's demands as unrealistic. ► ◄ Last Briefs