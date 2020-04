20:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Poll: Israelis want Naftali Bennett as Health Minister A new poll shows that Naftali Bennett is the top preference for Health Minister among the Israeli public, with 35.7% supporting his holding that office as opposed to 6.7 preferring Gilad Ardan, the present MInister of the Interior, and 6.4% who want Gabi Ashkenazi, a former IDF chief of staff and one of the current leaders of the Blue and White party. ► ◄ Last Briefs