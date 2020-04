20:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Likud: 'Black shirt far left demonstrations remind us of fascists' The Likud has responded to demonstrations from the far left outside the High Court with this statement: "The demonstrations of hoodlums from the far left in black shirts with their calls to battle remind us of fascist demonstrations in every respect." ► ◄ Last Briefs