20:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Coronavirus in Great Britain: 614 deaths in last 24 hours Great Britain reports that 614 of its citizens have died after being infected with the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in that country from COVID-19 to 26,711. ► ◄ Last Briefs