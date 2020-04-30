Israeli security expert: New German policy major blow to Hezbollah

Germany's new policy that outlaws Hezbollah is a major blow to the terrorist organization according to Yossi Kuperwasser, a military intelligence and security expert, reserve IDF brigadier general, and former Director General of the Israel MInistry of Strategic Affairs.

"Formerly, there was a distinction between the military and political wings of Hezbollah where only the military wing was outlawed. Germany now joins France in making all activities of Hezbollah illegal. This development has both symbolic and operational significance with positive international implications," Kuperwasser said.