19:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 President Rivlin bends over backwards to thank New York governor President Reuven Rivlin has bent over backwards in thanking Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his "commitment to the Jewish community of New York." Curiously, Rivlin neglected to express regret over Bill de Blasio's singling out "the Jewish community" for violation of coronavirus social distancing measures. De Blasio is the mayor of New York City. ► ◄ Last Briefs