19:13 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Report: President Trump wants to punish China for coronavirus The Washington Post has reported that President Trump is seeking ways to punish China for the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China, and has severely impacted America's economy. Cancellation of part of America's Chinese debt is one measure that has been suggested. At the same time, some administration officials warn of such retaliation, especially since China is providing the US with supplies needed to combat COVID-19. ► ◄ Last Briefs