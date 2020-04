19:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Israelis 'on vacation without pay' return to work 17,591 Israelis who were 'on vacation without pay' due to layoffs from the coronavirus crisis have announced to the government's employment bureau that they have returned to work. ► ◄ Last Briefs