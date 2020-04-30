'High Court more concerned about terrorists than our children '

Meirav Hajaj whose daughter was run over and murdered by terrorists three and a half years ago has participated in a protest against the High Court where she declared that "the High Court is more concerned about not harming terrorists than the lives of our children."

Hajaj is dismayed that despite the government's order to destroy the houses of the terrorists involved in her daughter's murder, the court has not permitted this order to proceed. "Terrorists should have their homes destroyed within 72 hours of an attack," Hajaj added.