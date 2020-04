18:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Likud: Elections over High Court powers if gov. agreement struck down A senior Likud official stated today (Thursday) that if the High Court invalidates the new coalition government agreement another round of elections will be held in which the issue of overriding High Court decisions will take center stage. ► ◄ Last Briefs