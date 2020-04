18:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Teachers' Union: 'Final decision on renewal of teaching not yet made' The Secretary General of the Teachers' Union told Army Radio that "a final decision has not yet been made regarding the renewal of teaching in schools and kindergartens." ► ◄ Last Briefs