'HIgh Court is not playing by the rules'

The Minister of Diaspora Affairs Tzipi Hatovely has lashed out at the High Court's potential invalidation of the new unity government which could drag the country into a fourth round of elections. The High Court is holding hearings on the legitimacy of the new government based on the indictments filed against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"The High Court understands that such invalidation would go against the will of the people. The judges can still maintain the will of the people, maintain democracy. Interfering with the will of the people would be breaking the rules of the game," Hotovely said.