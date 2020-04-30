Road work to ease access to Machpelah Cave approved

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz has approved road work that will ease access to Hebron's Machepelah Cave, burial site of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah. When Katz was asked according to which criteria he made this decision, he answered "according to Jewish criteria."

"Our right to the Land of Israel and to the graves of our nation's patriarchs and matriarchs supercedes every international consideration," Katz stated. Work on the access road is to begin immediately.