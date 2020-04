17:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Givati Brigade soldiers keep their distance for swearing-in ceremony The latest crop of new enlistees into the legendary Givati Brigade have held their swearing-in ceremony while maintaining a distance of two meters between one soldier and the next. ► ◄ Last Briefs