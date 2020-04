17:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Sbarro bomber kicked off social media platforms Read more Following ADL complaint, Twitter, Instagram remove accounts of Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist behind the murder of 15 civilians in pizza store. ► ◄ Last Briefs