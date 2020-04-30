Rabbinate aghast: High Court permits bread in hospitals during Pesach

The Chief Rabbinate of Israel is extremely concerned over a High Court ruling permitting chametz (bread and other leavened products) in hospitals during the Passover holiday (Pesach) when observant Jews are forbidden to eat it or even have it on their premises.

The Chief Rabbinate expresses concern that beyond harming the Jewish character of the State of Israel, the introduction of chametz to hospitals during the Passover holiday will cause observant Jews to avoid hospitals, forgo medical treatment there, and risk damage to their health. "The Chief Rabbinate intends to petition the court to hold another hearing in the hope that it will change this unfortunate decision," the Chief Rabbinate stated.