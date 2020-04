16:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Bedouins break into IDF base in Negev Desert Bedouins have broken into Tze'elim, an army base in the Negev Desert east of the Gaza Strip and have gotten into armored personnel carriers at the base. ► ◄ Last Briefs