16:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Yamina to haredim: Join us in High Court override legislation Betzalel Smotrich of the Yamina party has called upon Moshe Gafni of the haredi (ultra-orthodox) United Torah Judaism party to join him in voting for a law that would give the Knesset authority to override High Court rulings.