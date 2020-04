16:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Israeli students will learn about Warsaw ghetto fighters Prime Minister Netanyahu and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz have introduced the heroics of the Warsaw ghetto fighters into the history curriculum studied in Israeli schools. Netanyahu and Peretz emphasized that this new curriculum is meant to highlight a significant chapter in Jewish history which has not received the attention it deserves over the years. ► ◄ Last Briefs