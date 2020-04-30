Leftist group protests against Netanyahu leading new government

The Movement for Quality Government, increasingly identified with Israel's far left, has called the government's legal advisor Mandelblit "deceitful and evasive" since he has legitimized Netanyahu leading the new unity government despite the three indictments that Mandelbilt brought against Netanyahu last November.

Dr. Eliad Shraga, leader of the Movement, expressed his view that "Hopefully the Supreme Court will intervene and decide that Netanyahu cannot sit on the defendants' bench in the morning and manage the security cabinet in the evening."