15:34 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Closure to be imposed on Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and Bedouin areas The Ministry of Health will submit a proposal to the Ministerial Committee to impose restrictions on three neighborhoods in Jerusalem and on Ramat Beit Shemesh, thirty kilometers north of Jerusalem. This is due to an increase in the coronavirus infection in these neighborhoods. In addtion, a closure has been imposed on two neighborhoods in the Bedouin town of Hura (pop. 21,000) near Beersheba.. ► ◄ Last Briefs