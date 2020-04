15:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Iyar 6, 5780 , 30/04/20 Israeli Arabs will not reopen schools next week Israeli Arab municipal town councils will not reopen schools next week. Israeli Arabs consist of those Arabs living in cities that have been part of Israel since 1948, those living in the Golan Heights, and those living in East Jerusalem. This Arab population totals nearly 2 million, approximately 20% of Israel's population. ► ◄ Last Briefs