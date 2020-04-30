Palestinian protests transfer of funds to Palestinian Authority

A Palestinian from the town of Jenin in Samaria has protested the regular transfer of funds from the government of Israel to the Palestinian Authority. Mohammend Arif Masad has petitioned the Supreme Court to deny these funds that consist of taxes paid by Palestinians working in Israel to the government.

Masad is protesting this transfer of funds for two reasons: first, the Palestinian Authority leadership has not been democratically elected and second, the money does not reach regular Palestinians but is handed over to relatives of imprisoned terrorists.