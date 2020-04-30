'More than 70% of Israelis avoid eating chametz on Passover'

MK Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas) has criticized the Supreme Court's decision to prohibit hospitals from banning the entrance of chametz (leavened food products) onto their premises during Passover.

"It pains me to see how the Supreme Court continues to make decisions that undermine the public's trust in the judiciary," he said. "More than 70% of the public are careful not to eat chametz on Passover, and the Court's decision shows just how disconnected it is from reality. Worse still, the Court's decision makes Knesset members redundant, and endangers Israeli democracy."